Avonmore Capital & Management Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.12 croreNet loss of Avonmore Capital & Management Services reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.46% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.96% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.120.70 PL 2.383.55 -33 OPM %750.0048.57 -26.4765.07 - PBDT-0.690.69 PL 0.822.49 -67 PBT-0.690.69 PL 0.822.49 -67 NP-0.431.53 PL 0.662.69 -75
