A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 292.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.07% to Rs 137.04 crore

Net loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 292.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 320.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.07% to Rs 137.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 276.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 305.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 699.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 868.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

137.04269.10699.84868.70-26.885.92-4.335.51-49.513.45-62.487.40-53.06-1.99-76.18-19.58-292.18320.65-276.96305.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)