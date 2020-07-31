Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Asian Hotels (West) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 56.97% to Rs 1.08 croreNet Loss of Sahara One Media and Entertainment reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.97% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 8.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.082.51 -57 8.6310.03 -14 OPM %-84.2625.10 -16.1118.84 - PBDT-1.160.69 PL 1.352.34 -42 PBT-3.26-1.56 -109 -7.06-6.61 -7 NP-3.47-0.69 -403 -7.27-5.46 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU