Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5074.32% to Rs 38.29 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5074.32% to Rs 38.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.86% to Rs 81.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 214.78% to Rs 152.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.290.74 5074 152.7348.52 215 OPM %80.54-10.81 -93.0693.34 - PBDT20.09-6.43 LP 99.0626.44 275 PBT19.98-6.54 LP 98.6725.98 280 NP10.43-0.13 LP 81.0933.39 143

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 12:22 IST

