Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the December 2019 quarter
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 197.82% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 5074.32% to Rs 38.29 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5074.32% to Rs 38.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.86% to Rs 81.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 214.78% to Rs 152.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.290.74 5074 152.7348.52 215 OPM %80.54-10.81 -93.0693.34 - PBDT20.09-6.43 LP 99.0626.44 275 PBT19.98-6.54 LP 98.6725.98 280 NP10.43-0.13 LP 81.0933.39 143
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU