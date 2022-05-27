Angel One expands client based to 10 mn on its tech platform

-
-
Angel One announced that its client base using the Angel One tech platform expanded to 10 million, more than doubling its client base since March 2021.
In FY22, the company's share in India's demat accounts and NSE active client base expanded to 10.3% and 10.1% respectively. Angel One's share in incremental NSE active clients reached 12.2% during the year.
The company's FY22 average daily turnover grew by 226.3% YoY to Rs 6.5 trillion, which further increased to Rs 9.5 trillion in April 202, 114.4% YoY growth.
It also recorded 680.1 million order in FY22, representing a growth of 97.3%. The company's number of orders grew by 65.7% YoY in April 2022 to 66.1 million.
