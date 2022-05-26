Tata Power commissions 100 MW project for MSEDCL at Partur, Maharashtra

-
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company has commissioned 100 MW/138MWp project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Partur, Maharashtra.
The installation is comprised of over 4,11,900 numbers of monocrystalline PV modules and is expected to reduce around 234 million tons of CO2annually.
The project was executed by Tata Power Solar Systems, an EPC arm of Tata Power, within the stipulated timeline of 3.5 months in 600 acres of land.
