Axis Bank allots 23.80 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

At issue price of Rs 420.10 per share

The Committee of Whole-Time Directors of Axis Bank at its meeting held on 11 August 2020 has considered and approved the allotment of 23,80,38,560 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 420.10 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 418.10 per Equity Shore) (which takes into account a discount of 5.00%), to the floor price of Rs. 442.19 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs. 10000 crore, to successful eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers in accordance with Chapter VI of the SEBI Regulations.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 5,64,40,54,948 (2,82,20,27,474 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,12,01,32,068 (3,06,00,66,034 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

