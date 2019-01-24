Bharti Infratel to be watched after Q3 result

Bharti Infratel's consolidated net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 648.40 crore on 3.03% fall in total income to Rs 1977.20 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 January 2019.

Pidilite Industries' consolidated net profit fell 8.49% to Rs 219.47 crore on 20.2% rise in total income to Rs 1880.44 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 January 2019.

United Spirits' net profit rose 42.84% to Rs 192.40 crore on 14.99% rise in total income to Rs 2629.70 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 January 2019.

Interglobe Aviation's net profit dropped 74.95% to Rs 190.89 crore on 28.4% rise in total income to Rs 8229.37 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 January 2019.

has bagged a supply order from worth Rs 12.99 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 January 2019.

Yes Bank, and will announce October-December 2018 quarterly results today, 24 January 2019.

