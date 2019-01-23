ITC in spotlight ahead of Q3 result

ITC and will announce their October-December 2018 quarterly results today, 23 January 2019.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's net profit dropped 34.36% to Rs 296.77 crore on 35.26% fall in total income to Rs 8786.70 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 January 2019.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company's net profit rose 18.48% to Rs 245.63 crore on 3.69% fall in total income to Rs 9386.57 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 January 2019.

Oberoi Realty's consolidated net profit rose 14.76% to Rs 137.93 crore on 52.79% rise in total income to Rs 552.03 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 January 2019.

has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 26% stake in one of its subsidiaries, DLM to take the overall stake to 100%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 January 2019.

(WIL), (VSSC) have entered into a contract whereby will manufacture and supply 'S - 139 End Segments' for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Program. The contract value is Rs 96 crore plus escalation and is likely to be executed over a period of three years. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 January 2019.

