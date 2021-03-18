Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 719.65, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.04% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 69.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 719.65, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34229.25, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 723.65, down 0.99% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 68.04% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 69.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 88.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

