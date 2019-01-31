Axis Bank Ltd spurts nearly 2%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 704.4, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.42% drop in NIFTY and a 0.75% drop in the Nifty Bank index.
Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.4, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10750.35. The Sensex is at 35977.49, up 1.09%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 12.29% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26825.5, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.74 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 704.9, up 2.25% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 18.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.42% drop in NIFTY and a 0.75% drop in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU