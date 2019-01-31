Venkys (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EIH Ltd, Feeds Ltd, Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2019.

surged 14.38% to Rs 2360.65 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4668 shares in the past one month.

soared 10.56% to Rs 198.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8643 shares in the past one month.

Feeds Ltd spiked 10.40% to Rs 349.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20343 shares in the past one month.

Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 2388.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52540 shares in the past one month.

rose 10.00% to Rs 565.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

