IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 2.29%, up for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1509.85, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.42% fall in and a 0.75% fall in the Bank index.

Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1509.85, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10750.35. The Sensex is at 35977.49, up 1.09%. Ltd has dropped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26825.5, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1507.3, up 2.18% on the day. is down 15.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.42% fall in NIFTY and a 0.75% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 22.83 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)