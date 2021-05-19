Axis Bank OFS size hiked to 5.80 cr shares

-
With reference to the offer of sale of equity shares of Axis Bank, the Special Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (seller) is exercising the Oversubscription Option to the extent of 22,078,568 Equity Shares (representing 0.74% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31 March 2021, excluding Equity shares underlying depository receipts) in addition to 36,000,000 Equity Shares of the Company, (representing 1.21% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31 March 2021, excluding Equity shares underlying depository receipts) forming part of the Base Offer Size.
Accordingly, the total Offer Size will be up to 58,078,568 Equity Shares (representing 1.95% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company) of which up to 5,807,857 would be available as part of the Offer Shares for the Retail Category on T+1 day, i.e. 20 May 2021.
