PNC Infratech provides update on NHAI road project

PNC Infratech announced that the company's subsidiary (Concessionaire) - PNC Unnao Highways received Appointed Date of 19 May 2021 for HAM Project from National Highways Authority of India.

Project details -

"Rehabilitation and Up- gradation from 2 to 4 laning of NH Stretch under NHDP-IVB, for Unnao-Lalganj Section of new NH-31(old NH232A) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Uttar Pradesh from Design Chainage Km 0.000 to km 70+000" for Bid Project Cost of Rs. 160 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)