Axis Bank to acquire 17% stake in Max Life

Capital Market 

Axis Bank now proposes to acquire 17.002% of the equity share capital of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18.0% post the transaction. The parties have executed the definitive agreements.

Axis Bank and Max Life will shortly approach the respective regulatory authorities, with revised applications for their consideration and approval. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

