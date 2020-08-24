JUST IN
Indian Bank receives credit ratings from CARE

Indian Bank announced that CARE Ratings has assigned CARE AAA / (Outlook: Credit watch with developing implications) to Bank's Proposed Tier 2 Bonds (Basel III) aggregating to Rs.2000 crore and CARE AA+/(Outlook: Credit watch with developing implications) to Bank's Proposed Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Bonds (Basel III) aggregating to Rs.2000 crore.

