Board of Indian Energy Exchange announces change in MD & CEO

The Board of Indian Energy Exchange at its meeting held on 24 August 2020 has approved the following -

Accepted resignation of Rajiv Srivastava (DIN: 03568897), Managing Director & CEO of the Company, who has tendered his resignation on 24 August 2020 from the Board of the Company, due to his personal reasons.

Accordingly, Rajiv Srivastava ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Company with immediate effect from 24 August 2020.

Satyanarayan Goel (DIN: 02294069), Non-Executive Chairman of the Board has been given an additional charge of Managing Director & CEO of the Company, for an interim period with immediate effect. (Goel was Managing Director & CEO of the Company for the period from 21 January 2014 upto 20 July 2019).

