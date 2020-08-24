Board of Zydus Wellness to consider fund raising options

On 27 August 2020

The Board of Zydus Wellness will meet on 27 August 2020 to discuss and consider proposals of raising of funds through Preferential Issue and/or Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) or any equivalent capital raising mode permitted under Applicable law by means of issue of equity shares (or equivalent instruments including but not limited to compulsorily convertible debenture, non-convertible debentures, warrants, etc) of the Company, subject to necessary shareholders / regulatory approvals, as applicable.

