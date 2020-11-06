Axis Bank to acquire shares in CSC e-Governance for Rs 36 cr

The private lender has executed an agreement for subscribing to 57,743 equity shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each to be issued by CSC e-Governance Services India for Rs 6,300 each.
The transaction is for 9.91% equity stake for a cash consideration of Rs 36.38 crore in CSC e-Governance Services India as a strategic investment by the bank, Axis Bank said. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 2020.
CSC e-Governance Services India is floated under Common Service Centers Scheme of the National e-Governance Plan to perform various functions such as monitoring of Common Service Centers, provide support for government to citizen and business to citizen service delivery. It had a total income of Rs 1,105.49 crore in 2019-20. Its total assets stood at Rs 1,495.93 crore as on March 31, 2020.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2020. Shares of Axis Bank rose 2.74% to settle at Rs 539.45 yesterday.
Axis Bank is a private sector bank. As on 30 September 2020, the bank had a network of 4,568 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,582 centres along with 11,821 ATMs and 5,606 cash recyclers spread across the country.
