Godrej Properties Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2020.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2020.

Godrej Properties Ltd tumbled 6.21% to Rs 917.55 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 97843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61892 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed 4.08% to Rs 3.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 109.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd lost 3.33% to Rs 163.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8940 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd fell 3.13% to Rs 3.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd slipped 3.10% to Rs 256.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)