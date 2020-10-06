AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd Slips 1.33%

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has lost 15.93% over last one month compared to 15.23% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.38% rise in the SENSEX

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd fell 1.33% today to trade at Rs 52. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.42% to quote at 20890.08. The index is up 15.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd decreased 1.12% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.02% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 35.81 % over last one year compared to the 4.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd has lost 15.93% over last one month compared to 15.23% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3631 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10524 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 82.8 on 09 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.7 on 26 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)