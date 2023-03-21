Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 382.52% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 155.77 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 382.52% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 155.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales155.7795.95 62 OPM %41.1339.00 -PBDT16.683.63 360 PBT13.792.49 454 NP9.942.06 383

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 07:38 IST

