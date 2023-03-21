Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 382.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 155.77 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 382.52% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 155.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.155.7795.9541.1339.0016.683.6313.792.499.942.06

