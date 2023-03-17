Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.50% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.023.98 -99 OPM %1750.00-26.88 -PBDT0.02-4.39 LP PBT0.02-4.78 LP NP0.24-4.78 LP
