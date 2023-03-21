Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit rises 103.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.22% to Rs 16.34 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt rose 103.64% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.22% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.349.9566.4663.321.130.271.020.171.120.55

