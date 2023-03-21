Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt standalone net profit rises 103.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.22% to Rs 16.34 croreNet profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt rose 103.64% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.22% to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.349.95 64 OPM %66.4663.32 -PBDT1.130.27 319 PBT1.020.17 500 NP1.120.55 104
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
