AYM Syntex standalone net profit rises 157.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 245.42 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 157.06% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 245.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 263.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 197.10% to Rs 17.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1027.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 991.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

