AYM Syntex standalone net profit rises 157.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 245.42 croreNet profit of AYM Syntex rose 157.06% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 245.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 263.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 197.10% to Rs 17.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1027.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 991.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales245.42263.78 -7 1027.98991.98 4 OPM %9.537.91 -9.177.22 - PBDT15.1312.71 19 59.4143.09 38 PBT3.952.40 65 14.635.48 167 NP8.923.47 157 17.415.86 197
