Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 4.28 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 19.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.284.22 1 19.6819.14 3 OPM %4.440.47 -5.2810.34 - PBDT0.530.11 382 1.782.32 -23 PBT0.03-0.36 LP -0.080.58 PL NP0.09-0.25 LP 00.43 -100

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:07 IST

