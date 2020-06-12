Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Valiant Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Valiant Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Valiant Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Paramone Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 4.28 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 19.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.284.22 1 19.6819.14 3 OPM %4.440.47 -5.2810.34 - PBDT0.530.11 382 1.782.32 -23 PBT0.03-0.36 LP -0.080.58 PL NP0.09-0.25 LP 00.43 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU