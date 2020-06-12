Vascon Engineers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.75% to Rs 127.90 croreNet loss of Vascon Engineers reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.75% to Rs 127.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 159.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 478.98% to Rs 39.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 484.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 523.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales127.90159.38 -20 484.98523.49 -7 OPM %-2.473.11 -3.701.24 - PBDT2.714.80 -44 54.8217.67 210 PBT-1.201.36 PL 39.834.25 837 NP-0.762.22 PL 39.666.85 479
