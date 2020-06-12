Valiant Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 3.92 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 17.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.923.94 -1 17.6618.46 -4 OPM %10.710.25 -6.3410.08 - PBDT0.590.05 1080 1.602.17 -26 PBT0.09-0.42 LP -0.270.43 PL NP0.15-0.32 LP -0.200.29 PL
