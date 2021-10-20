B L Kashyap gains after order win

B L Kashyap and Sons rose 1.62% to Rs 28.30 after the company said it secured new project worth Rs 62.15 crore.

The project entails civil work of commercial space at Gurugram, Haryana.

With this new addition, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 756.02 crore.

On a consolidated basis, B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported net profit of Rs 6.21 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 269.55% to Rs 241.28 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

B L Kashyap and Sons is a building & civil engineering construction company, with a pan-India presence.

