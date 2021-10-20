IPCA Lab board to mull stock split on 13 Nov

-
ALSO READ
Ipca Laboratories acquires further 20% stake in Bayshore, New Jersey
Ipca Laboratories Ltd continues to edge higher
L&T, Ipca Laboratories, TVS Motor in spotlight
Benchmarks trade near flat line; breadth negative
Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 87.58% in the March 2021 quarter
-
The pharmaceutical company said its board will consider 2-for-1 stock split on 13 November 2021.The board will consider splitting each share of face value Rs 2 each into two shares of face value of Re 1 each.
On 13 November 2021, the company's board will also consider Q2 results and interim dividend.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of IPCA Laboratories declined 31.26% to Rs 306.66 crore on 2.05% rise in net sales to Rs 1565.79 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
IPCA is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company that manufactures over 350 formulations and 80 APIs for various therapeutic segments. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of over a dozen APIs.
Shares of IPCA Laboratories were down 1.03% at Rs 2,322. The stock hit a high of Rs 2,397.40 and a low of Rs 2,281.45 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU