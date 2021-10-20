NBCC (India) bags multiple orders

Shares of the construction services provider were currently trading 1.90% lower at Rs 46.50 apiece on the BSE.

NBCC (India) said that it has been has been awarded the work order for engagement as Independent Engineer for operations, Management and Development of Jaipur International Airport. NBCC is the project management consultant for providing independent engineer services amounting to Rs 12.40 crore.

Separately, the government-backed company said that it has been been awarded the work of construction and Infrastructure Development at University of Delhi. NBCC is the project management consultant for this project, the value of which is Rs 77.91 crore, the company said.

In a separate filing, NBCC (India) said that it has been awarded the work order for engagement as project management consultant (PMC) for construction of Phase III of BPS Govt. Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, Haryana. The total cost of the said project is approximately Rs 285 crore, subject to the revision as per Haryana Schedule Rates (HSR) 2021 plinth area rates.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 35.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales increased 103.80% to Rs 1379.64 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 676.95 crore in Q1 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.90% to currently trade at Rs 46.50 on the BSE, extending decline for second day. The stock has corrected by 5.78% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 49.35 recorded on 18 October 2021.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 101.08% while the benchmark Sensex has added 51.60% during the same period.

