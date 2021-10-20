Transport Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Union Bank of India and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2021.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd soared 17.34% to Rs 556 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7285 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 8.36% to Rs 506.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17936 shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd spiked 5.44% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65497 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India gained 5.05% to Rs 47.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 4.67% to Rs 82.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

