B.L.Kashyap & Sons secures two orders worth Rs 158 cr

The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 2089 crore. The order worth Rs. 89 crore (excluding GST) is for the construction of Business Park Campus at Bengaluru and order worth Rs. 69 crore (excluding GST) for residential complex at Bengaluru.
