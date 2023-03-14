JUST IN
B.L.Kashyap & Sons secures two orders worth Rs 158 cr

B. L. Kashyap & Sons has secured two new orders for construction, civil and structural works.

The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 2089 crore. The order worth Rs. 89 crore (excluding GST) is for the construction of Business Park Campus at Bengaluru and order worth Rs. 69 crore (excluding GST) for residential complex at Bengaluru.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 19:08 IST

