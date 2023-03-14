JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Astec LifeSciences receives ratings action from ICRA

Railtel wins Rs 287.57 cr work order from C-DAC
Business Standard

Balu Forge bags order for supply of powertrain sub-assemblies

Capital Market 

Balu Forge Industries announced that it has secured a major trial order to supply Powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer based out of the middle east.

Under the terms of the contract, BFIL will supply a range of powertrain sub-assemblies.

These components will be used in the production of engines that will power a variety of tractors.

The trial order initially comprises of supplying 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies & there is scope to increase the same to over 50,000 annually. BFIL has already started the supply under the said contract and expects to generate further revenues in upcoming quarters.

This marks an entrant for BFIL in the field of powertrain sub assembly production & supplies which will build a strong foundation for the company with the objective of adding Sub Assemblies for new energy vehicles to its product mix in the near future as well.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU