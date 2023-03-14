Balu Forge bags order for supply of powertrain sub-assemblies

Balu Forge Industries announced that it has secured a major trial order to supply Powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer based out of the middle east.

Under the terms of the contract, BFIL will supply a range of powertrain sub-assemblies.

These components will be used in the production of engines that will power a variety of tractors.

The trial order initially comprises of supplying 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies & there is scope to increase the same to over 50,000 annually. BFIL has already started the supply under the said contract and expects to generate further revenues in upcoming quarters.

This marks an entrant for BFIL in the field of powertrain sub assembly production & supplies which will build a strong foundation for the company with the objective of adding Sub Assemblies for new energy vehicles to its product mix in the near future as well.

