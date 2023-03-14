JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Welspun Corp approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of Welspun Corp approves scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the amalgamation of Welspun Metallics (amalgamating company) with the company, by way of merger by absorption pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable regulatory requirements (scheme).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU