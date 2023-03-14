Board of Welspun Corp approves scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp rises on commissioning of coke plant in Gujarat
Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.02%
Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 14 March 2023The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the amalgamation of Welspun Metallics (amalgamating company) with the company, by way of merger by absorption pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable regulatory requirements (scheme).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU