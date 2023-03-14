Board of Welspun Corp approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the amalgamation of Welspun Metallics (amalgamating company) with the company, by way of merger by absorption pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable regulatory requirements (scheme).

