JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Balu Forge bags order for supply of powertrain sub-assemblies

Board of Texmaco Rail approves restructuring of Rail EPC biz
Business Standard

Railtel wins Rs 287.57 cr work order from C-DAC

Capital Market 

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field Data Centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with Training and Support amounting to Rs. 287.57 crore (including taxes).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 19:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU