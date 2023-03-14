Railtel wins Rs 287.57 cr work order from C-DAC

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field Data Centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with Training and Support amounting to Rs. 287.57 crore (including taxes).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)