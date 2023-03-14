Astec LifeSciences receives ratings action from ICRA

Astec LifeSciences announced that ICRA has reaffirmed / assigned the following credit ratings:

(a) Assigned / Re-affirmed ICRA AA- (Stable) rating for long-term Bank facilities of Rs.556 crore.

Outlook on the long-term rating is revised from Positive to Stable.

(b) Assigned / Re-affirmed ICRA A1+ rating for short-term Bank facilities of Rs.425 crore;

(c) Re-affirmed "ICRA A1+" rating to the existing Rs.300 crore Commercial Paper programme of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)