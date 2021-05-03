Bajaj Auto advances after auto sales rise 5% MoM in April

Bajaj Auto gained 1.63% to Rs 3893.55 after the company's total sales increased 5% to 388,016 units in April 2021 from 3,69,448 units sold in March 2021.

The company had recorded total sales of 37,878 units in April 2020.

While domestic sales stood at 134,471 units, exports were reported at 253,545 units in April 2021.

In the two-wheeler space, the company recorded total sales of 348,173 units while total commercial vehicles sales were at 39,843 units in April 2021.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers.

On a standalone basis, the company recorded 2% increase in net profit to Rs 1,332 crore on 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,596 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

