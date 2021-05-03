M&M sells 36,437 vehicles in April

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) for the month of April 2021 stood at 36,437 vehicles.
"The units sold in April this year is not comparable with April 2020, since no vehicles were sold last year in the domestic market due to COVID related lockdown," the company said in a statement.
Sequentially, the company's auto sales declined 9.8% in April 2021 from 40,403 units sold in March 2021.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 18,186 vehicles in April 2021. The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 18,285 vehicles in April 2021.
Export sales stood at 2,005 units in April 2021 as against 733 units in April 2020.
M&M's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) recorded 477% jump in total tractor sales (domestic+exports) during April 2021 to 27,523 units, as against 4772 units for the same period last year.
The company's total tractor sales have contracted 11.1% last month from 30,970 units sold in March 2021.
Domestic sales in April 2021 were at 26,130 units, as against 4,716 units during April 2020. Exports for the month stood at 1,393 units.
M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.
M&M reported 6.5% decline in net profit to Rs 159.60 crore on 11.3% rise in net sales to Rs 21,625.95 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The scrip was currently down 0.01% at Rs 752.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU