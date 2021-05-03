TVS Motor sells 2.38 lakh units in April

TVS Motor Company's total auto sales stood at 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales declined 26% in April 2021 from 322,683 units in March 2021.

TVS said that the domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. The company said it has reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and it will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens.

The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 226,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 131,386 units in April 2021. Scooter sales of the company registered sales of 65,213 units in April 2021 while motorcycle registered sales of 133,227 units in April 2021.

The company's total exports registered sales of 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 94,807 units in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020.

Three-wheeler sales of the company recorded sales of 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020.

Shares of TVS Motor Company were down 1.62% at Rs 620 on BSE.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company's standalone net profit surged 292% to Rs 289 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations grew by 53% at Rs 5,322 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 3,481 crore reported in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)