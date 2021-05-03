Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.47%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 657.5, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.26% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 657.5, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 14544.75. The Sensex is at 48437.84, down 0.71%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13469.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 660.7, up 0.34% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 41.26% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 52.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

