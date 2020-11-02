Bajaj Auto October 2020 sales up 11% YoY to 5.12 lakh units

-
The two-wheeler major's total sales rose 11% to 5,12,038 units in October 2020 from 4,63,208 units in October 2019.
Sequentially, the total sales jumped 16.02% in October 2020 compared with 4,41,306 units sold in September 2020.
Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose 1% to 2,81,160 units while total exports expanded 25% to 2,30,878 units in October 2020 over October 2019. The announcement was made before market hours today, 2 November 2020.
The company's consolidated net profit skid 21.6% to Rs 1,193.97 crore on 6.1% fall in net sales to Rs 7,041.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Bajaj Auto declined 2.06% to Rs 2,827 on BSE. Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts.
