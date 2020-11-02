Reliance Industries Ltd Falls 4.4%, S&P BSE Energy index Drops 3.95%

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 11.73% over last one month compared to 9.88% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd lost 4.4% today to trade at Rs 1964. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 3.95% to quote at 5720.41. The index is down 9.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd decreased 1.9% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 11.14 % over last one year compared to the 1.81% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 11.73% over last one month compared to 9.88% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2368.8 on 16 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

