Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 15.01 points or 1.41% at 1080.99 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.46%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.42%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.2%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.38%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.63%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 2.05%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 219.11 or 0.55% at 39394.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68.4 points or 0.59% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 82.99 points or 0.56% at 14805.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.01 points or 0.2% at 4992.05.

On BSE,820 shares were trading in green, 939 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

