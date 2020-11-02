Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 18.2 points or 1.01% at 1822.26 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 3.28%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.85%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.48%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.63%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.87%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.81%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 219.11 or 0.55% at 39394.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68.4 points or 0.59% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 82.99 points or 0.56% at 14805.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.01 points or 0.2% at 4992.05.

On BSE,820 shares were trading in green, 939 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

