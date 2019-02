With effect from 01 February 2019

Bank has appointed V Ramachandra, of the Bank has been designated/appointed as of the Bank w.e.f 01 February 2019 in place of N Sivasankaran, General Manager, who retired from the services of the Bank on 31 January 2019.

