JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Power Grid transfers 26% stake in POWERGRID Vizag Transmission to PGInviT

GOCL Corporation receives IT demand notice of Rs 45.72 cr
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon receives revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From CARE Ratings

Dilip Buildcon has received revision in credit ratings for bank facilities and NCDs from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 1940 crore) - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE A; Stable)
Long term/ short term bank facilities (Rs 4500 crore) - CARE A-; Stable / CARE A2+ (revised from CARE A; Stable/ CARE A1)
Non-convertible debentures (Rs 300 crore) - CARE A; Stable (revised from CARE A; Stable)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 02 2022. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU