Bajaj Auto registers 14% contraction in October auto sales

Bajaj Auto's total auto sales in October 2021 stood at 4,39,615 units, down by 14% from 5,12,038 units sold in October 2020.

On a sequential basis, the total auto sales are higher by 9.3% as compared with 402,021 units sold in September 2021.

The company's total domestic sales contracted by 22% to 2,18,565 units, export sales fell by 4% to 2,21,050 units in October 2021 as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total 2-wheeler sales declined by 17% YoY to 3,91,303 units during the month of October 2021. Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales, however, recorded a growth of 16% year on year to 48,312 units in October 2021.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.84% to Rs 2,039.86 crore on a 22.44% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,762.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.24% lower at Rs 3,701.40

