Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 30.32 points or 1.77% at 1744.61 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.95%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.29%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.83%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.21%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.95%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.92%), ITI Ltd (up 1.83%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.53%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.39%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.87%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.81%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 429.8 or 0.72% at 59736.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.75 points or 0.69% at 17794.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 241.72 points or 0.86% at 28224.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.95 points or 0.58% at 8802.73.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

